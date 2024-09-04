Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

HON stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 364,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,705. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.