Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $62,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

