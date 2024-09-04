Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,320. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $219.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.