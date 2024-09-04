Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE TYG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 4,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.