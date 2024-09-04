Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,393,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $365.02. The stock had a trading volume of 269,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,656. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

