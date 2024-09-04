Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 20,588 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

