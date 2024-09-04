Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.