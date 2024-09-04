Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 619,784 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Certara’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

