Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,895,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,568,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 164,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,172. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.