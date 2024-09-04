Certus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $191.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,315 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.