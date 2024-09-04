Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Cut by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 3.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 99,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LNG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.46. 366,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.