Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 4.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.22. 372,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,601,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Chewy

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chewy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.