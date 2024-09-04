CIBC Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$28.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.27.

LUG stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,508. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.49.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.0649739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

