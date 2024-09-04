Coin98 Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $90.41 million and $7.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.