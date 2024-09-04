Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 325 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,064. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

