Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $760,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

