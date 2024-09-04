Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,064. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 187,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.