Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE SBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,064. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
