Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

