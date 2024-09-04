Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 651 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.87. The stock had a trading volume of 116,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $363.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.