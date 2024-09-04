Consolidated Planning Corp Has $428,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 208,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.