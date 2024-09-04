Consolidated Planning Corp Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

GSLC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,614. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $111.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

