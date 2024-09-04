Cooke & Bieler LP Has $159.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $159,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

CB traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $289.75. 663,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,764. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $291.64. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average is $260.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

