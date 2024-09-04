Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 109,406 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.23% of Omnicom Group worth $215,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OMC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. 601,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.