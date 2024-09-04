Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

