Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $507.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $459.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

