Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,793 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after acquiring an additional 982,848 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.