Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

