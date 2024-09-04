Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

