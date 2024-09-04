CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$15.67, with a volume of 38153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

