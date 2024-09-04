CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,531. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

