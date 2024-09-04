CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.