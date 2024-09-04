Decentralized Social Price Down 5.3% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00010536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $861,615.67 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Decentralized Social
Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.
