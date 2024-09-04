DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 51.1% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)"

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

