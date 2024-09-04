Degen (DEGEN) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Degen has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degen has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.0032317 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,379,459.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

