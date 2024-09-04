Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.