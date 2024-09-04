Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.7% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $172,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 214,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

