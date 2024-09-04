Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.32. 100,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

