Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Mary Stojcevski Acquires 5,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.19 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of A$45,950.00 ($31,258.50).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

