DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Boosted by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,660,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,184. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

