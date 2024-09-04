Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Increased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.89. 29,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,788. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

