Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 761,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30,372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,288,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,472 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,527,000 after purchasing an additional 344,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

