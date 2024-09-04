Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 7.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 1,286,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,605,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,994.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

