Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 158,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

