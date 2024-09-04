Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 220,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

