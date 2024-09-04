Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETY remained flat at $13.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

