Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $956.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $895.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $825.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $909.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

