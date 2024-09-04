Elizabeth Mora Sells 275 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.