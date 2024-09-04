Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.