Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $414,133.01

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $414,133.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,792,419 coins and its circulating supply is 80,792,801 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

