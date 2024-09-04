Evmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,969.07 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Evmos has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $259,969.07 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Evmos Coin Profile
Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
