Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.62. 542,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,610,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

